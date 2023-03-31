13,358 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

MTX stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

