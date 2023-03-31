12,830 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Regency Centers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.20%.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

