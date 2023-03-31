11,856 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 297,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

LYV opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

