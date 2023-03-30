Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.