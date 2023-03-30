V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 2.5 %

VFC stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

