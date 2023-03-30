Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.46

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.46 and traded as low as $66.30. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 9,891,564 shares traded.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

