United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.22. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 6,380 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.