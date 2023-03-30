United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $1,731,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

