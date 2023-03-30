Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.29

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.61. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 335 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Tiger Brands Stock Down 4.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.
Tiger Brands Increases Dividend
About Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.
