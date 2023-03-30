Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.29

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.61. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 335 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tiger Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

About Tiger Brands

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

