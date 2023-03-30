The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1,520.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

