The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.



