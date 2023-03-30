Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.39 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

