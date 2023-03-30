Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 608,225 shares traded.
Telkonet Stock Down 32.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Telkonet Company Profile
Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.
