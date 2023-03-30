Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,920,000 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the February 28th total of 19,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 272,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,655,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

