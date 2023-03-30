Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.68. Talkspace shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 83,765 shares changing hands.

Talkspace Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talkspace by 174.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

