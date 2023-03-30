Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $426.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $375.04 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.03. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.