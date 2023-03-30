Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

