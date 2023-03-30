Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4,404.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

