Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4,404.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.