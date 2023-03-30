SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.96 and traded as low as C$10.21. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 99,805 shares.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.96.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

