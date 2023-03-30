Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.01

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.01 and traded as high as C$62.80. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$62.26, with a volume of 1,142,909 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total transaction of C$3,279,847.62. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

