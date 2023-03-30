SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.19 on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

