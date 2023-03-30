Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $5.09. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of -0.23.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sono-Tek

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,711 shares of company stock valued at $67,274. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

