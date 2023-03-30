Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Rises By 131.7%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the February 28th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,156,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

