Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Decreases By 63.9%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETJ opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

