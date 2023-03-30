Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
