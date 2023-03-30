Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.71

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.71 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 308.80 ($3.79). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 308.80 ($3.79), with a volume of 1,431,389 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.33).

Rotork Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,807.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Rotork Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rotork

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,347.34). In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,347.34). Also, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,005.75). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,092 shares of company stock worth $628,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

