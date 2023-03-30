Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 670 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

