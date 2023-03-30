Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.