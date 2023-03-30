Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $369,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,385.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $819.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $739.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.57.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

