Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
