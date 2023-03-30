Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

