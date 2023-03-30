Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

