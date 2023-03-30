Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,897.50

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,897.50 ($23.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,060 ($25.31). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($24.08), with a volume of 245,304 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,941.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,897.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 14.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -282.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

