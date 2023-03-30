PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.25. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 244,545 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 170,129 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

