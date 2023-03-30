PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.25. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 244,545 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
