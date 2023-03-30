Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $129.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $380.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.