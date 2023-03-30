Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

