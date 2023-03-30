Pendal Group Ltd Sells 182 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.