Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 1,118 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

