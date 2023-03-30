Pendal Group Ltd Invests $545,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,537 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,191,000 after acquiring an additional 892,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,874 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

