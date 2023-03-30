PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.19. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 7,802 shares trading hands.

PCM Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

