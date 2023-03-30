PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.19. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 7,802 shares trading hands.
PCM Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%.
Institutional Trading of PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCM Fund (PCM)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.