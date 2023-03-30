PCF Group (LON:PCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,128,541 shares.

PCF Group Stock Up 35.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.62.

About PCF Group

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

