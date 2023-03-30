Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 414,700 shares changing hands.
Nevada Gold & Casinos Stock Up 0.8 %
About Nevada Gold & Casinos
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.