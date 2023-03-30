MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $4.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 95,879 shares changing hands.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
