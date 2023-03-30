MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $4.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 95,879 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,026,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 799,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 178,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

