Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $29.37 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

