L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

