Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.6% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

