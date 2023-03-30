Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

