Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

