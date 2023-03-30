iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.23

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.23 and traded as high as $35.30. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 4,320 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.14% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

