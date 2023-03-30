Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.1% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

