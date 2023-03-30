Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,177.20

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,177.20 ($14.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($16.64). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,346 ($16.54), with a volume of 78,779 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HILS shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.43) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,333.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,177.20.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hill & Smith

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,223.88%.

In related news, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,920 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,775.89). In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.70) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($60,528.01). Also, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,775.89). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,456 shares of company stock worth $9,996,915. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

